13 Space-Saving Buys For Those Who Have A Tiny Kitchen

If you're living in a city, chances are you're dealing with a kitchen space that is barely adequate for one person to prepare a meal in, let alone you plus the several flatmates you're forced to live with in order to pay the rent.
Which is a shame – cooking is soothing, and it's something you need to do a lot of if you're going to batch prep your lunches in order to save money. But what's a girl to do? It's hardly fair to restrict anyone's time in the kitchen and, unlike watching TV and socialising, cooking isn't really an activity that can be outsourced to your bedroom.
The good news, though, is that you're not the only one dealing with the teeny kitchen issue. Which is why there are hundreds of products to help you manage it. Click through to see our picks of the best small kitchen buys, which might just make your life easier.
At Refinery29 UK, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 UK may earn commission.