Take A Look Inside This Vegan Cook’s Zen North London Home

In Refinery29’s Sweet Digs, we’re invited into women's homes to see how they’ve made the space their own and curated their surroundings to complement their lifestyle. In partnership with LG, which champions wellness within the home, we discover how our favourite creators are practising sustainability in their daily lives: through healthy eating, energy saving, reducing food waste and more.
Today, vegan cook, author and YouTuber Rachel Ama shows us around her home in north London, where she lives with her mum and young son.
Home is where the heart is, as the saying goes. Rachel Ama’s home is not only full of heart – it’s where she grew up and is now raising her son – but it’s brimming with soul, too. Soul music is one of many ways she maintains a calm, inviting atmosphere, along with her minimalist style, which radiates warmth and positive energy thanks to an abundance of plants and natural light.
Advertisement
The kitchen is the heart of the home – it’s where Rachel cooks, eats and socialises. It’s clean and minimally decorated to preserve the peaceful vibe of the rest of the house but thanks to the fresh herbs on the shelves and flowers on the counter, it still oozes personality.
As a vegan who cooks nutritious meals with fruit and veg day in, day out, sustainability is important to Rachel. She hates waste and wants her food kept fresh for as long as possible. LG’s sleekly designed InstaView™ fridge shows her what’s inside with a 'knock' on the door, without letting warm air into the rest of the fridge. Its LINEARCooling™ technology and DoorCooling+™ features also help to maintain a constant internal temperature so food stays fresher for longer. Not only does this reduce the family’s food waste, it also gives the busy recipe creator and mother one less thing to worry about.
The study/yoga room/meditation zone is another multipurpose part of the house, providing zen and respite when Rachel’s not shooting food photos and YouTube videos in her other favourite room: the bedroom-cum-office. The bright, airy space is also a playroom for her son and it was even where she gave birth – proof, if ever it were needed, of the versatility of modern homes.
Advertisement
Shop This Story