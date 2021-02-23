Bouclé Is The Homeware Trend That’s As Cosy As It Is Chic

Cosy textiles are hardly new to the homeware space but for obvious reasons they have become more popular than ever. And bouclé, thanks to its softness, heaviness and intriguing texture, is dominating our homes.
More traditionally associated with fashion (be that through the lens of Coco Chanel or in Berghaus fleeces), bouclé has been steadily making its way onto pillows, chairs, throws and even headboards. It straddles that line between muted and minimal (thanks to its neutral shades and subtle texture) and is unashamedly cosy. It's basically like turning your furniture into chic little teddy bears, making it the perfect fabric for when you want to feel snuggly but not sloppy.
If you're not feeling the DIY and want to dive headfirst into the cosy trend, there are plenty of options on the market, too.
