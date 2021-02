Bouclé Is The Homeware Trend That’s As Cosy As It Is Chic

More traditionally associated with fashion (be that through the lens of Coco Chanel or in Berghaus fleeces ), bouclé has been steadily making its way onto pillows, chairs, throws and even headboards. It straddles that line between muted and minimal (thanks to its neutral shades and subtle texture) and is unashamedly cosy. It's basically like turning your furniture into chic little teddy bears, making it the perfect fabric for when you want to feel snuggly but not sloppy.