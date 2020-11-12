How Fleeces Went From Campsite To Cool

With at least three more weeks to entertain ourselves indoors, now might seem like a funny time to invest in outerwear. But one of the best inventions for rambling in the great outdoors also happens to be the perfect companion for snuggling on the sofa. What is this mystical concoction of warmth and comfort, you ask? The humble fleece, of course.
You might associate a zip-up fleece with that wet weekend you went camping with Guides but the material has had a massive overhaul in recent years. Hype kids and Insta baes in all corners of the internet have fallen for the fleece, which combines '90s nostalgia with our love for practical, long-lasting pieces.
Designers have also been instrumental in the revival. The MM6 by Maison Margiela x The North Face collection experiments with shape and texture to deconstruct the renowned Denali jacket. Bringing together recycled Sherpa fleece with a circle silhouette, the result is an oversized modern interpretation of a much-loved classic. Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have already been spotted wearing the design, giving fleeces the It girl seal of approval this season.
Whether you prefer a vintage iteration or a new wave take on the campsite classic, there's a fleece to suit every type of shopper this winter. Click through the slideshow ahead to discover the best zip-up and pull-on fleeces on the market...
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.