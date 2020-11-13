How To Find The Best Homeware On Facebook Marketplace, According To Avid Users

For people not in the know, Facebook Marketplace is the home of exceptionally weird items and weirder behaviour. There are listicles upon listicles documenting the strange goings on, in fact.
The amount of time we've spent indoors this year coupled with tightening budgets means that more of us are searching for that one perfect, inexpensive item to bring our home together. With secondhand shops closed and antiques fairs cancelled, all the good, interesting and vintage homeware has migrated online. And much of the best stuff is to be found not on eBay but in the wacky world of Facebook Marketplace.
Before you dive in, it's best to educate yourself on how to navigate this wild west. To help you out, we spoke to four avid Marketplace users about how to get the most bang for your buck – whether you're buying or selling – as well as tips on how to find those hidden mid-century gems. Let their wisdom guide you.