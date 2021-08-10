Best Independent Online Shops For Vintage Homeware & Furniture

Finding the perfect piece of vintage homeware has long been an art form – making your way at the crack of dawn to car boot sales, trawling eBay and visiting small village charity shops are all part of the thrill of securing the lamp of your dreams.
Sadly, though unsurprisingly, two out of three of these activities have been off limits for the vast majority of this year and last. And while some of us live for the highs and lows of eBay bidding, not everyone has the time or dedication to get into the depths of the listings to find the good stuff. There are, of course, also places like Facebook Marketplace and Gumtree – but if you have no access to a car that limits your reach to walking distance.
The increased interest in our home spaces in the past several months has led to an increased demand in vintage and second-hand furniture that is affordable and accessible, even when in lockdown. And happily, a number of independent retailers have popped up to meet that demand – either honing their businesses or setting up online stores for the first time.
Ahead are some of our favourites.
