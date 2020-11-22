With nowhere to go and no one to see, our poor wardrobes have been gathering dust this year (with the exception of loungewear, of course) and so the aesthetically minded among us have turned their attention elsewhere: interiors. Lockdown has seen a huge increase in sales of interiors and homeware, and it's no surprise. Bound to the same four walls day in, day out, either you suddenly had time to get all those niggling jobs done – a lick of paint here, a plastered tile there – or you channelled your creative energy into zhuzhing up your space.
You'll also have noticed an increase in vintage and secondhand trinkets on your Instagram feed. Car boot sales, flea markets and eBay have always played host to eccentric bric-a-brac but lockdown seems to have encouraged more people to hunt out unique treasures and set up shop. Thanks to redundancy, furlough or simply having nowhere to go due to government restrictions, taste-makers with time on their hands have seized the opportunity to indulge their eye for vintage and have been teasing us with everything from pastel pink cut-glass candlestick holders to ceramic shell dishes – and we want the lot.
Ahead we chat to six women, from London to Norfolk via Manchester, who started selling vintage homeware in lockdown. Read on to shop their curated pieces and find out the tips and tricks of the trade.