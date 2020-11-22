You'll also have noticed an increase in vintage and secondhand trinkets on your Instagram feed. Car boot sales, flea markets and eBay have always played host to eccentric bric-a-brac but lockdown seems to have encouraged more people to hunt out unique treasures and set up shop. Thanks to redundancy, furlough or simply having nowhere to go due to government restrictions, taste-makers with time on their hands have seized the opportunity to indulge their eye for vintage and have been teasing us with everything from pastel pink cut-glass candlestick holders to ceramic shell dishes – and we want the lot.