With nowhere to go and no one to see, our poor wardrobes have been gathering dust this year (with the exception of loungewear, of course) and so the aesthetically minded among us have turned their attention elsewhere: interiors Lockdown has seen a huge increase in sales of interiors and homeware, and it's no surprise. Bound to the same four walls day in, day out, either you suddenly had time to get all those niggling jobs done – a lick of paint here, a plastered tile there – or you channelled your creative energy into zhuzhing up your space.