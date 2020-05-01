14 Soft Things To Fill Your Home With Now You Can’t Leave It

Like so many other people worldwide, I can't remember spending this much time inside before. Despite my initial discipline of setting up a desk and creating clear 'work' and 'home' spaces, I've found myself gravitating more and more into the cosy nooks of my sofa or wrapping myself in an enormous, soft blanket I crocheted. All I want is to be surrounded by comforting softness – cosy on cold and rainy days or soothed by cooling linen when the weather is unexpectedly hot.
Feeling comfortable at home at a time like this is a small way to shake the inescapable sense of unease brought on by a global pandemic. Whether you're window-shopping for changes you want to make in the future or seeking the perfect addition for your home right now, this selection will make your space (which, once again, you can't leave) that much softer and more soothing.