Homeware Is Having An ’80s Revival – Here Are Our Favourite Pieces

Not all '80s design, mind. The styles we're seeing emerge are inspired and led by the Memphis Group and the rise in postmodernist design. (In fact, Ettore Sottsass, the founder of the Memphis Group, designed some of the '70s styles that are already all over Instagram, like this pink neon mirror .) Established in 1980, the group's design was defined by reacting against the clean, linear style of mid century modern furniture and the organic inspiration of the '70s. It's deliberately bold, theatrical and unexpected – think primary colours, bold patterns, clashing shades and modern materials like plastic, steel and tiles.