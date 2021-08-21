Homeware Is Having An ’80s Revival – Here Are Our Favourite Pieces

A nostalgia for vintage design has been a defining feature of homeware and furniture trends since the pandemic began – from the ongoing dominance of mid century modern to the explosion of '70s styles and the desire for unique, kitschy pieces to decorate our homes.
The result was a flurry of rounded, biophilic designs, plenty of pastels and warm tones and earthy materials. Homes became places to soothe us, to connect us with the world around us and to play with in unobtrusive ways.
It's probably no surprise, then, that as we spend less time indoors there is a shift to reflect our newly outgoing selves. And if you're looking for something bolder, brasher and more confident, you can't do better than '80s design.
Not all '80s design, mind. The styles we're seeing emerge are inspired and led by the Memphis Group and the rise in postmodernist design. (In fact, Ettore Sottsass, the founder of the Memphis Group, designed some of the '70s styles that are already all over Instagram, like this pink neon mirror.) Established in 1980, the group's design was defined by reacting against the clean, linear style of mid century modern furniture and the organic inspiration of the '70s. It's deliberately bold, theatrical and unexpected – think primary colours, bold patterns, clashing shades and modern materials like plastic, steel and tiles.
From vintage finds to modern high street interpretations, these are our favourite pieces that embrace the philosophy of '80s design. Which is to say: stand out.
