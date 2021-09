"I think the pastel trend was a form of escapism for everyone; an easily accessible fairy tale that could make them feel relaxed and hopeful for a few minutes," says Liv, one half of A South London Makers Market . Over the course of the pandemic the market has championed many small, independent homeware and lifestyle brands and Liv has noticed how pastels, particularly pinks and lilacs, have dominated. She draws a line between the shades and a nostalgia for our youth. "Pastel colours are soothing and remind us of childhood, a time that was hopefully safe, fun and happy. I don't think it's a coincidence that these connotations became more appealing to us all last year." In this way the palette was like a comfort blanket, with decorative homeware playing into a general escapism as well as particular aesthetic trends like ethereal angelcore and the soft florals and muted tones of cottagecore