The appeal of pastel homeware resonated more with some demographics than others. For older members of Gen Z and millennials who grew up at a time when the colours of childhood were explicitly gendered, there is a playful, almost tongue-in-cheek nostalgia about re-engaging with those shades. Liv points to toys and media like My Little Pony and Girl Talk magazine to emphasise the connection between pastels, childhood, girlhood and therefore comfort. "For us [young women who grew up in the '90s] pastel colours are inherently tied to childhood. In the same way we go back to our favourite films, TV shows or pyjamas, it doesn't seem coincidental that we'd look back to those colours to soothe us during a year of fear, sadness and anxiety. Generally, I don't think young guys have a connection to pastel colours in the same way."