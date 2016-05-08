It’s no surprise that soft pastel shades have moved from nursery territory to grown-up spaces at home lately. Pretty and delicate, soft ice cream tones inject colour into a space without overpowering it, leaving rooms feeling calm, light and serene. A quick scroll through Pinterest or Instagram will confirm that this candy-sweet spectrum has made its mark in interior design all right, but there are certain pitfalls with this palette too. To avoid a space that looks like the inside of a Polly Pocket, it’s essential to team pastels with clean lines, minimalist shapes and geometric graphics. Materials must be considered too: concrete, marble, metallics and timber will side step a saccharine look, whereas anything too frilly, lacey or fussy will result in your home looking like a frump. And then there’s the golden rule, which in fact, pretty much applies to every situation in life: NO BUNTING. Or your room really will end up looking like a never-ending baby shower. Click through for eight ways to get it right.



