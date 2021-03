Things Seem Brighter When Looked At Through Coloured Glass

It makes sense that it's so popular as it can suit any taste, whether you're after something more vintage in style with old apothecary or pharmacist bottles, a subtle nod to the current trend for earth tones or a playful, Willy Wonka-like maximalism . There is a simple joy in coloured glassware, even if it's just the hope that one day soon, the sun will shine through it again. With that in mind, ahead is a list of some of our favourite coloured glassware we've found so you, too, can share in that hope.