Things Seem Brighter When Looked At Through Coloured Glass

Whether you've been bitten by the dried flowers bug, are looking for the perfect home for your tapered candles or trying to fancy up your drinkware, you've probably noticed a lot of coloured glass in the homeware shops. From vases to candle holders, jugs to storage, colourful glass is an enticing way to bring some brightness into your home.
It makes sense that it's so popular as it can suit any taste, whether you're after something more vintage in style with old apothecary or pharmacist bottles, a subtle nod to the current trend for earth tones or a playful, Willy Wonka-like maximalism. There is a simple joy in coloured glassware, even if it's just the hope that one day soon, the sun will shine through it again. With that in mind, ahead is a list of some of our favourite coloured glassware we've found so you, too, can share in that hope.
