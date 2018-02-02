The spring 2018 trend that's lifting our spirits in a still-overcast February will deliver a hit of colour to your wardrobe. Bold, bright, paintbox colours are the name of the game (although pastels will also be taking centre stage this spring), and both designers and the high street are going all-out with statement shades.
Whatever your preferred colour, the catwalks of SS18 had it in spades. For electric fuchsias, look no further than Tom Ford's '80s-inspired power shoulder suit jacket and matching jumpsuit, or Roksanda's ethereal dress with statement sleeves. For citrussy lemon, see Kenzo's show, which featured silk dresses paired with pinstriped tights, or look to Calvin Klein's yellow trousers, worn by model du jour Kaia Gerber.
For cobalt blues, Helmut Lang presented a ripped-and-renewed deconstructed jacket with matching trousers, while Phillip Lim's spliced biker jacket stole the show. Public School's Crayola-green slip dress made us rethink the tricky shade, and Marc Jacobs convinced us to pair an oversized green sweater with a tube skirt of the same tone.
Of course, our favourite street stylers took note and donned their brights for fashion month, too. Click through for tips and tricks on how to confidently wear this season's brightest paintbox shades.