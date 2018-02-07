The soon-to-be-everywhere spring trend that's lifting our spirits in a still-overcast February? Bright hues that we're calling"paintbox colors." Even though pastels will likely be sticking around this spring, both high-end designers and fast-fashion retailers are also starting to go all-out with statement shades. And while warmer temperatures may still be a solid few weeks away, we're already looking to dive headfirst into these bold shades in a big way.
If you need a little inspiration, the spring 2018 runways had some lust-worthy examples, from electric fuchsias at Tom Ford's '80s-inspired power show to Roksanda's ethereal dresses with statement sleeves. For citrus-y lemon looks, Kenzo's collection featured silk dresses paired with pinstriped tights, while Calvin Klein 205W39NYC showed yellow trousers worn by none other than Kaia Gerber.
Of course, our favorite street-style stars have also taken note of this wave of color, setting an example to go big or go home with your rainbow-bright statement pieces. To do so, we've compiled some tips and tricks for how to confidently wear this season's boldest paintbox shares. They may just be the jolt you need to make it through the remaining cold-weather months in style.