Kaia Gerber (Finally!) Made Her Runway Debut Tonight

Update: On Thursday, Gerber through us a curveball and made her runway debut at Raf Simons' second collection for Calvin Klein. She took to Instagram to celebrate the achievement, writing: "CALVIN KLEIN! there are no words to describe how I feel, I love you endlessly Raf!"
Luckily, this seems to be just the beginning of what may be a whirlwind Fashion Month for the 16-year-old: She was seen leaving a fitting for the Alexander Wang show (which takes place Saturday evening), and rumors of her walking for Marc Jacobs (she's the face of the brand's beauty line) are imminent. Seems like we won't have to wait long at all for her to put all of her mother's best advice into practice.
This story was originally published on September 6, 2017.
Thanks to supermodel and blessed coder Karlie Kloss, we've got a first look at Kaia Gerber's runway debut. In the past year alone, the model has graced the covers of Teen Vogue and Paris Vogue, and was the face for a Marc Jacobs fragrance campaign. But now, the daughter of the legendary Cindy Crawford is about to embark on her first New York Fashion Week — sailor cap, skinny jeans, booties, and all.
Interlaced with emojis, Kloss wrote a message of support on Twitter for the young grasshopper: "This chicks gonna take her first #NYFW (and the [world]) by storm luv ya." And if her career trajectory is anything like her mother's when she started out — we all remember the Pepsi commercial, don't we? — the world really is about to be taken over by the Kaia Gerber storm. Gerber posted her own version of the photo with a similarly sisterly caption: "big sis [heart]." The model recently turned 16-years-old, which is about the same time Kloss started modeling (and surely inspired a very cute sharing of advice from one mannequin to the other).
This chicks gonna take her first #NYFW (and the ?) by storm ? luv ya @KaiaGerber pic.twitter.com/u0sIRGXuFf— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) September 6, 2017
Gerber's first runway walk is likely to unfold tonight, but which catwalk will it be? Well, if our calculations are correct, and the Fashion Month calendar doesn't undergo any last-minute changes (we're look at you, Mr. West), it could be pretty epic, seeing as the VFILES and Tom Ford shows are tonight. But what would make the moment even cooler is if Kloss and Gerber shared the same runway. Because why else would they be wearing the same robes, the same hair and makeup, and the same terrycloth slippers? We won't be surprised if that dream comes true at Marc Jacobs or Calvin Klein, but we'll update you as soon as we find out.
