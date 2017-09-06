Kaia Gerber (Finally!) Made Her Runway Debut Tonight

Gerber's first runway walk is likely to unfold tonight, but which catwalk will it be? Well, if our calculations are correct, and the Fashion Month calendar doesn't undergo any last-minute changes (we're look at you, Mr. West), it could be pretty epic, seeing as the VFILES and Tom Ford shows are tonight. But what would make the moment even cooler is if Kloss and Gerber shared the same runway. Because why else would they be wearing the same robes, the same hair and makeup, and the same terrycloth slippers? We won't be surprised if that dream comes true at Marc Jacobs or Calvin Klein, but we'll update you as soon as we find out.