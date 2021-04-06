This Spring, Say No To Boring Mirrors

Who would have guessed that 2021 would be the year that the influencer mirror selfie would be revealed to be a lie? Maybe it was inevitable that we'd learn that many mirror selfies don't involve a mirror at all, and that the revelation would shake the world for approximately 10 hours. But a key part of the story is missing: in bypassing the mirror, you miss out on all the fun mirror action.
Like many other pieces of home decor, the past year or so has brought a wealth of creativity to how people use or make mirrors. Never forget the brief period in summer 2020 when every other outdoor space was filled by someone making their own foam mirror. Whether you're dedicated to an #authentic mirror selfie with an actual mirror or just want to add interest and light to your home, mirror designs have become distinctly fun in recent months.
Organic shaped pond mirrors! Puddle mirrors! Squiggle mirrors! Textural tufted mirrors! We've seen these trends emerge from independent makers and more established brands alike. And we're here to celebrate them. Ahead we've picked some of our favourites.
