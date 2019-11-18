The Best Jewelry On The Internet Is Hiding In Plain Sight On Etsy

Great news: jewelry buying season is here! The holidays are the perfect time to up the sparkle ante, whether you’re gifting that hard-to-shop-for special someone or stocking up on New Year’s Eve bling for yourself. These days, new and affordable accessorizing options seem to proliferate on a daily basis, but we’ve got to admit that our habits haven’t changed much in the past decade or so. After 14 years in the game, Etsy is still our go-to dot-com destination when we’re looking for that shiny something that feels unique, thoughtful, and awww-inducing. And while the site’s vintage selection is not to be missed, this time of year, we’re looking for the artisanal treasures. Luckily, the amount of handmade, small-scale goods on the site is mesmerizing and vast.
That extensiveness is where we come in. We consulted Etsy’s resident trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson, who filled us in on some of the most popular and unique shops on the site. Her picks range in price from $19 to $1,950, and feature baubles to suit every style: delicate, charm-laden drop earrings; semi-precious statement necklaces; raw-stone stacking rings; and colorful pieces rendered in acrylic and polymer clay. We tried out hardest to whittle down our list to nine top-notch designers (for now) but trust, this is simply the tip of the iced-berg. Click through to see prettiest handcrafted jewels that Etsy has to offer — and start ordering now, because purveyors of such specialized goods have longer lead times and limited stock on offer.
