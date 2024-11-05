ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
ADVERTISEMENT

Mango’s Newest Collection Has Your Holiday Dressing Needs Covered

Patricia Karounos
Last Updated November 5, 2024, 5:53 PM
All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
Photo: Courtesy of Mango.
You can check “find holiday event outfits” off of your to-do list thanks to Mango’s new party collection.
The assortment, which launches today, is part of the Spanish retailer’s premium Selection category, and it's full of party and special-occasion essentials, with a focus on sophisticated evening wear. Highlights include a ribbed open-back maxi, a satin mini with removable adjustable straps, a one-shoulder asymmetrical pleated dress, and a reversible leather and fur-effect coat. There are also tuxedo separates with contemporary twists — think baggy wide-leg trousers, a wool-mix blazer with satin lapels, and an oversized white button-down with flowing strips of fabric that can be tied into a bow. The color palette is just as occasion-appropriate, with shades of black, chocolate brown, and maroon, and touches of metallics, gold, and ecru throughout. 
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Shop This
Of course, no holiday look is complete without accessories, and Mango has you covered this season: Find long tulle gloves, mesh socks, leather heels, curved wedges, an elongated handbag with a metal top handle, and so much more. 
The new Mango party collection is available to shop now. Prices range from $19.99 to $1,700. 
shop 6 products
Mango
Lurex Ribbed Dress With Open Back
$199.99
Mango
Mango
Oversized Lace Blouse
$99.99
Mango
Mango
Leather Bag With Metal Handle
$199.99
Mango
Mango
Asymmetrical Pleated Dress
$179.99
Mango
Mango
Mesh Dress With Rhinestone Detail
$199.99
Mango
Mango
Sequin Miniskirt
$199.99
Mango

More from Fashion

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT