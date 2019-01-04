Story from Shopping

18 Fancy Suits To Wear For Festive Nights And Weekends

Austen Tosone
The holidays are over but that doesn't mean your social calendar will disappear completely. Weddings, fundraisers, and other fancy events are bound to beckon your presence on the coldest winter days even if you'd rather stay inside snuggled under the covers. If you have a special occasion coming up and are dreading the thick tights versus bare freezing legs dilemma, we've got another idea — fancy pant suits.
Swap out your cocktail dresses for this sophisticated party outfit option that looks as sleek on the dance floor (where you can go low without a care) as it does in group photos. Not only are suits flattering, but they'll also keep you much warmer than a dress would. Choose a pant suit in a luxurious fabric like velvet or satin for an elevated look. When it comes to styling, we suggest wearing a silky blouse underneath or taking the plunge with some double stick fashion tape. You've got a look that will satisfy any dress code and make you stand out in a sea of skirts and dresses.
1 of 18
NLY Eve
Perfect Satin Blazer
$74.95
NLY Eve
Perfect Satin Pants
$64.95
2 of 18
Rachel Zoe
Tyler Blazer
$513.00$452.26
Rachel Zoe
Jagger Pants
$445.00
3 of 18
Topshop
Pink Crinkle Velvet Suit
$75.00
4 of 18
Galvan
Bianca Tie-front Crepe Jacket
$1175.00
Galvan
Bianca High-rise Wide-leg Satin Trousers
$795.00
5 of 18
& Other Stories
Embroidered Velvet Blazer
$129.00
& Other Stories
Embroidered Velvet Pants
$99.00
6 of 18
Eloquii
Piping Trimmed Blazer With Belt
$129.90
Eloquii
Wide Leg Trouser With Piping
$94.90
7 of 18
Mango
Velvet Suit Blazer
$99.99$79.99
Mango
Flared Trousers
$79.99$59.99
8 of 18
Barneys New York
Velvet Robe Jacket
$895.00$216.00
Barneys New York
Velvet Wide-leg Pants
$595.00$144.00
9 of 18
Just Female
Bianca Suit Set
$348.00
10 of 18
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Relaxed Suit Blazer In Metallic
$44.50
ASOS DESIGN
Asos Design Metallic Wide Leg Pants
$39.00
11 of 18
A.L.C.
Mercer Velvet Jacket
$495.00
A.L.C.
Harrison Marina Leopard Print Pants
$325.00
12 of 18
House of Holland
Tailored Blazer
$651.62
House of Holland
House Of Holland Suit Pants
$491.67
13 of 18
Pretty Little Thing
Gold Satin Oversized Blazer
$55.00
Pretty Little Thing
Gold Satin Wide Leg Trouser
$45.00
14 of 18
Tory Burch
Satin Blazer
$600.00
Tory Burch
Belted Satin Wide-leg Pants
$400.00
15 of 18
Yumi Kim
Trail Blazer Velvet Jacket
$188.00
Yumi Kim
City Slicker Velvet Pants
$128.00
16 of 18
Simply Be
Printed Satin Blazer
$74.99$24.99
Simply Be
Printed Satin Wide Leg Pants
$57.49$18.99
17 of 18
Iris & Ink
Double-breasted Blazer
$220.00
Iris & Ink
Cropped Straight Leg Pants
$100.00
18 of 18
Zara
Sparkly Tuxedo Blazer
$99.90$69.99
Zara
Sparkly Palazzo Pants
$69.90$22.99
