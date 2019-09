Swap out your cocktail dresses for this sophisticated party outfit option that looks as sleek on the dance floor (where you can go low without a care) as it does in group photos. Not only are suits flattering, but they'll also keep you much warmer than a dress would. Choose a pant suit in a luxurious fabric like velvet or satin for an elevated look. When it comes to styling, we suggest wearing a silky blouse underneath or taking the plunge with some double stick fashion tape . You've got a look that will satisfy any dress code and make you stand out in a sea of skirts and dresses.