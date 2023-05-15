Story from Shopping

18 Best Alternative Wedding Dresses For The Unconventional Bride

Jinnie Lee
Photo: Courtesy of Anthropologie.
For the bride-to-be who's all about bucking tradition, the great news is that there are myriad wedding dress (and pant!) options that defy the whole tulle-and-lace (ahem, virginal) white look that we're all so accustomed to in the western world. To be a nontraditional bride means that the wedding dress world becomes your oyster — and without any real boundaries or parameters on what you're limited to wearing, it can be an overwhelming task to select a non-traditional wedding dress that's right for you.
Essentially, it all boils down to what works for your budget, style, color preferences, and so on. After all, "alternative wedding dress" can literally mean anything if you think about it. But what we do know is a "traditional" wedding dress when we see one: They're generally a ballgown or sheath silhouette, they're swathed in fanciful materials like tulle, silk, beads, and lace, and, of course, they're white.
Advertisement
So, ahead, we're serving up alternative wedding dress options that embody one (or more) of the elements that make the whole shebang nontraditional. Perhaps the dress isn't floor-length. Maybe the dress is a color other than white. What if you wear a jumpsuit or pants instead? Or how about a wedding outfit that's under $200 that you buy online? Ahead, we share some of our top picks for the best nontraditional and alternative wedding dresses you can shop from the comforts of your computer or phone.

Mac Duggal Tiered Strapless Tulle A-Line High-Low Gown, $798

Shop This
Mac Duggal
Tiered Strapless Tulle A-line High-low Gown
$798.00
Anthropologie
There's tulle for days but at least the dress is tiered and layered in a nontraditional way. We also love the overall blush hue.
Shop Anthropologie
DashDividers_1_500x100

Free People Paloma Paradise Maxi Dress, $700

Shop This
Free People
Paloma Paradise Maxi Dress
$700.00
Free People
This see-through gown with starfish and mollusks embroidered at the bottom hem would make for a unique alternative wedding dress for beachfront nuptials.
Shop Free People
DashDividers_1_500x100

Hansen and Gretel Lordes A-Line Gown, $419

Shop This
Hansen and Gretel
Lordes A-line Gown
$419.00
Free People
A free-flowing A-line gown is always a good call if you're not into the fitted wedding dress look.
Shop Free People
Advertisement
DashDividers_1_500x100

Bridal by ELOQUII Twisted Top Dress, $119

Shop This
Bridal By Eloquii
Twisted Top Dress
$119.00
Eloquii
The double-twist construction. The peek-a-boo cutout. The side slit. We love the sexy details of this midi dress that could be a great bridal option.
Shop Eloquii
DashDividers_1_500x100

Eliza J Sequin Wrap Front Long Sleeve Jumpsuit, $198 $108.90

Shop This
Eliza J.
Sequin Wrap Front Long Sleeve Jumpsuit
$108.90$198.00
Nordstrom
Perfect for the disco bride.
Shop Nordstrom
DashDividers_1_500x100

Et Tigre Yang Dress, $294

Shop This
et Tigre
Yang Dress
$294.00
Lisa Says Gah
Wearing black as a wedding dress is a choice — and it's one we highly approve of.
Shop Lisa Says Gah
DashDividers_1_500x100

Emilia Wickstead Vesper Off-the-shoulder Crepe Jumpsuit, $2,200

Shop This
Emilia Wickstead
Vesper Off-the-shoulder Crepe Jumpsuit
$2200.00
Net-A-Porter
A tailored creme jumpsuit is always a power move.
Shop Net-A-Porter
DashDividers_1_500x100

Bridal by ELOQUII Off The Shoulder Printed Dress, $189

The floral pattern, the sheer overlay, and the puff sleeves will make any bride feel like a fairytale princess.
Shop Eloquii
DashDividers_1_500x100

Dia & Co. Selene Dress, $348

Advertisement
Shop This
Dia & Co.
Selene Dress
$348.00
Dia & Co.
Stay breezy and comfortable in this flowy, asymmetrical white dress.
Shop Dia & Co.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Cecilie Bahnsen Sari Puff-sleeve Dahlia-matelassé Blouse, $1,134 $567

Shop This
Cecilie Bahnsen
Sari Puff-sleeve Dahlia-matelassé Blouse
$1134.00
Matches Fashion
Despite the unconventional color, this darling sea foam dress is still guaranteed to be a show-stopper on your wedding day.
Shop Matches Fashion
DashDividers_1_500x100

For Love & Lemons Bustier Gown, $348

A unique wedding dress can still be formal and alternative — take, for instance, this lingerie-inspired gown.
Shop Revolve
DashDividers_1_500x100

Selkie The Ivory Sugarfrill Puff Dress, $295

We love this extra poofy babydoll white dress for its playful irreverence.
Shop Selkie
DashDividers_1_500x100

ASOS LUXE Curve Embellished Gemstone Midi Dress with Faux Feathers, $200 $160

Shop This
ASOS LUXE
Curve Embellished Gemstone Midi Dress With...
$200.00
ASOS
Anything midi, off-white, and covered in gemstones seems appropriate for saying "I do."
Shop ASOS
DashDividers_1_500x100

Marchesa Floral-Applique Cutout One-Shoulder Ruffle-Slit Gown, $5,995

Advertisement
Shop This
Marchesa
Floral-applique Cutout One-shoulder Ruffle...
$5995.00
Neiman Marcus
Lean into a bright and bold color on your big day.
Shop Neiman Marcus
DashDividers_1_500x100

Reformation Zenni Dress Es, $298

Shop This
Reformation
Zenni Dress Es
$298.00
Reformation
For the casual City Hall-style wedding, this short and sweet mini is a charming option.
Shop Reformation
DashDividers_1_500x100

GOEN.J Sweatshirt Skirt Layering Dress, $620

Shop This
Goen.J
Sweatshirt Skirt Layering Dress
$620.00
Shopbop
This half-tee, half-lace midi looks so comfortable, we'd keep wearing it throughout the summer and fall months too.
Shop Shopbop
DashDividers_1_500x100

Alfred Sung Cutout Satin Gown, $277

Shop This
Alfred Sung
Cutout Satin Gown
$277.00
Nordstrom
This formal A-line gown is readily available at Nordstrom — and, best of all, in comes in an array of colors.
Shop Nordstrom
DashDividers_1_500x100

Ramy Brook Brendaly Pleated Satin Jumpsuit, $595

Shop This
Ramy Brook
Brendaly Pleated Satin Jumpsuit
$595.00
Neiman Marcus
We're particularly in love with this jumpsuit's elegance and ease. Perfect for the casual bride-to-be.
Shop Neiman Marcus
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

Advertisement