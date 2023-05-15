For the bride-to-be who's all about bucking tradition, the great news is that there are myriad wedding dress (and pant!) options that defy the whole tulle-and-lace (ahem, virginal) white look that we're all so accustomed to in the western world. To be a nontraditional bride means that the wedding dress world becomes your oyster — and without any real boundaries or parameters on what you're limited to wearing, it can be an overwhelming task to select a non-traditional wedding dress that's right for you.
Essentially, it all boils down to what works for your budget, style, color preferences, and so on. After all, "alternative wedding dress" can literally mean anything if you think about it. But what we do know is a "traditional" wedding dress when we see one: They're generally a ballgown or sheath silhouette, they're swathed in fanciful materials like tulle, silk, beads, and lace, and, of course, they're white.
So, ahead, we're serving up alternative wedding dress options that embody one (or more) of the elements that make the whole shebang nontraditional. Perhaps the dress isn't floor-length. Maybe the dress is a color other than white. What if you wear a jumpsuit or pants instead? Or how about a wedding outfit that's under $200 that you buy online? Ahead, we share some of our top picks for the best nontraditional and alternative wedding dresses you can shop from the comforts of your computer or phone.
There's tulle for days but at least the dress is tiered and layered in a nontraditional way. We also love the overall blush hue.
Shop Anthropologie
This see-through gown with starfish and mollusks embroidered at the bottom hem would make for a unique alternative wedding dress for beachfront nuptials.
Shop Free People
A free-flowing A-line gown is always a good call if you're not into the fitted wedding dress look.
Shop Free People
The double-twist construction. The peek-a-boo cutout. The side slit. We love the sexy details of this midi dress that could be a great bridal option.
Shop Eloquii
The floral pattern, the sheer overlay, and the puff sleeves will make any bride feel like a fairytale princess.
Shop Eloquii
Despite the unconventional color, this darling sea foam dress is still guaranteed to be a show-stopper on your wedding day.
Shop Matches Fashion
A unique wedding dress can still be formal and alternative — take, for instance, this lingerie-inspired gown.
Shop Revolve
For the casual City Hall-style wedding, this short and sweet mini is a charming option.
Shop Reformation
This half-tee, half-lace midi looks so comfortable, we'd keep wearing it throughout the summer and fall months too.
Shop Shopbop
This formal A-line gown is readily available at Nordstrom — and, best of all, in comes in an array of colors.
Shop Nordstrom
We're particularly in love with this jumpsuit's elegance and ease. Perfect for the casual bride-to-be.
Shop Neiman Marcus
