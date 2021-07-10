With vaccines distributed across the country and restrictions lifted, weddings are officially back on. Still, nuptials might look a little different from what they did pre-pandemic. Couples are reevaluating just about every detail, from guest lists to aesthetics, leaving some brides to opt for non-traditional takes on the classic white wedding dress.
Whether you prefer a long, flowy dress, a hint of color, elegant beaded details, or funky fringe trims, there’s a special wedding dress for every taste. We’ve combed through the endless dresses, and even a couple of jumpsuits, online to find wedding gowns that offer a look that's significantly less expected than the princess vibe.
Shop on to find the non-traditional wedding dress of your dreams. You're sure to stand out amongst the cookie-cutter Pinterest brides this wedding season.
