Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Best Plus-Size Wedding Dresses
Shopping
27 Rehearsal Dinner Dresses Fit For Opening Night
by
Emily Ruane
More from Best Plus-Size Wedding Dresses
Fashion
Why
Not
Wear Blush On Your Wedding Day?
Eliza Huber
Jan 18, 2019
Weddings
I Hated Wedding Dress Shopping, But I Loved My Dress
Meghan De Maria
Nov 1, 2017
Fashion
10 Essential Tips For Plus-Size Wedding Dress Shopping
A Practical Wedding
Mar 20, 2015
Chicago
Chicago Gets Its First Plus-Size Bridal Shop!
Looking for a wedding dress is probably one of the most nerve-racking shopping experiences a gal will ever endure — right next to the quest for a
by
Rebecca Taras
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted