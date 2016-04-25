Curvy Girls, Listen Up: We've Found Your Dream Wedding Dress

Words were said, tears were shed, and now your left hand is slightly heavier from the ring you’ve Instagrammed more times than you care to admit; you’re newly engaged and living on cloud nine. But nothing can make a new bride-to-be come crashing down to earth like wedding dress shopping — especially a curvy bride-to-be who's discovering the options aren't quite as endless as she had hoped.



Although those with unlimited funds can always splurge on a custom-made piece, most budget-conscious brides are limited to small-stock stores or the vast wilderness of the internet; it's like there are too many choices and not enough all at once. That's why we've curated a collection of the most gorgeous gowns on the market for ladies sizes 14 and up. Click through to find your dream piece and prepare to tell all your friends what a breeze it was to find "the dress."



Ed. note: Not all dresses are shown on plus-size models, but all of the dresses to follow are available in plus sizes.