Ashley Graham’s Pronovias Bridal Collection Is Size-Inclusive & Gorgeous

No one should have to settle on their wedding dress. But since most bridal shops don’t offer a wide range of sizes, many brides are forced to do exactly that in order to find a dress that fits. That was curve model Ashley Graham’s experience: “When I shopped for my wedding dress ten years ago, I had difficulty finding a style in my size that fit well and made me feel special,” Graham recalls, in a press release. But now that she’s landed a collaboration with luxury bridal brand Pronovias, Ashley Graham has everything she needs to fix plus-size bridal wear once and for all.
Today, Ashley Graham and Pronovias announced a collection of bridal gowns (and suits!) specifically designed with all types of women in mind. The 16-piece collection, which runs the gamut in terms of silhouettes and styles, is available in sizes up to 34. But it isn’t the number of sizes that makes this collection special. Rather, it’s the work that both parties put into ensuring that the entire collection would fit every woman’s unique body. “Thanks to Ashley’s guidance, we have improved further the fit and construction of our gowns to dress with style the dreams of all women,” says the Chief Artistic Officer of Pronovias, Alessandra Rinaudo.
As for the designs themselves, the collection includes everything from beaded off-the-shoulder styles and long-sleeve lace dresses to dramatic strapless cuts and classic princess silhouettes. In other words, all of today’s biggest bridal trends made the cut — and they won’t cost you a penny over $3500.
“From shopping for the perfect wedding dress to the big reveal on your special day, women should feel confident and empowered throughout the entire process,” Graham says of getting married. And now that her size-inclusive bridal collection is almost here, all brides-to-be can follow this advice with ease. Sneak a peek at the collection prior to its launch by clicking through the slideshow ahead.