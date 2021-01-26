The Size-Inclusive Bridal Line You Need To Know About

As Polk settled into this new role, brides continued to reach out to her for custom wedding looks. Many went so far as to ask when, not if, she would create a collection. Because of the number of inquiries, Polk began to envision what, on December 1, officially launched as Katharine Polk. “It happened so organically,” Polk says when I ask her when she knew it was time for her second act. “It was a matter of me just being able to build up enough money and savings to be able to create that so I could present it to them. And being able to do it right. I didn’t want to just rush and create something just because. I wanted to make sure I had the foundation I needed and that I was communicating a real brand message that was true to me.”