You're the one your friends send dressing room pics to when they can't decide what to buy; you're a WWD subscriber who follows every fashion publication on Instagram and knows when the next Mansur Gavriel re-stock is happening before the brand even announces it. So for your wedding day, any old dress just isn't going to cut it.
If you're not interested in hitting your average warehouse-sized gown superstore, where does the search for a genuinely unique and stylish gown actually begin? From affordable, minimalist dresses to stunners that are over-the-top in a good way, look no further than these 16 stand-out brands ahead — who knows, you might just find the dress right here.