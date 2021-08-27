Lulus Carries Plus-Size Dresses & These 8 Are The Best

Over the past few months, we've been noticing you noticing Lulus. While you were working up a shopping appetite for the California-based retailer's stacked selection of affordable hidden gem dresses, we were digging into its surprising extended-size offerings. After poking around the site, we found a handful of dresses ranging from XXS-3X in varying cuts and styles with extensive reviewer feedback.
We know how difficult it can be for plus-size folks to find quality retailers who do a range of sizes well, so we sorted out the best Lulus' plus-size dresses with corresponding reviews on feel and fit to help you make a more confident purchase decision. We found options fit for almost any occasion: a casual but cute first date dress, an eye-catching wedding guest dress, an elegant wedding gown (!), and a very sparkly party dress. We hope the brand continues to expand upon its size-inclusive range — but, until then, we'll be keeping you in the know on all of Lulus' best plus-size dresses on offer.
We know how difficult it can be for plus-size folks to find quality retailers who do a range of sizes well, so we sorted out the best Lulus' plus-size dresses with corresponding reviews on feel and fit to help you make a more confident purchase decision. We found options fit for almost any occasion: a casual but cute first date dress, an eye-catching wedding guest dress, an elegant wedding gown (!), and a very sparkly party dress. We hope the brand continues to expand upon its size-inclusive range — but, until then, we'll be keeping you in the know on all of Lulus' best plus-size dresses on offer.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.