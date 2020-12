15 Plus-Size Bridesmaid Dresses For Every Member Of Your Bridal Party

Like picking out a wedding dress , finding the perfect bridesmaid dress — one that works for each and every one of your closest friends and their individual bodies — can be difficult. After all, different colors, silhouettes, and fabrics look good on different people. The process is even trickier for your bridesmaids who are plus-size , many of whom have very few dress options to choose from to begin with. Those dresses that are available are rarely stocked in-store for them to try on, nor are they designed with plus-size bodies in mind.