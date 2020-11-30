15 Plus-Size Bridesmaid Dresses For Every Member Of Your Bridal Party

Like picking out a wedding dress, finding the perfect bridesmaid dress — one that works for each and every one of your closest friends and their individual bodies — can be difficult. After all, different colors, silhouettes, and fabrics look good on different people. The process is even trickier for your bridesmaids who are plus-size, many of whom have very few dress options to choose from to begin with. Those dresses that are available are rarely stocked in-store for them to try on, nor are they designed with plus-size bodies in mind.
That said, brands are starting to better serve plus-size bridesmaids. This year alone, a number of bridal retailers and brands have ventured into the plus-size fashion space, with BHLDN, Lulus, and Birdy Grey all introducing bridal and bridesmaid collections in extended sizes.
To make sure that every one of your bridesmaids finds a dress that works for them, we rounded up 15 plus-size dress options for your big day.
