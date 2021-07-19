We Found Pretty Plus-Size Wedding Dresses For Under $150

With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and a shift towards normalcy, weddings are in full swing once again. Some couples are thrilled to finally throw the larger, fancier celebrations of their pre-pandemic dreams, while others are happy to opt for a more toned-down, intimate wedding. No matter the type of wedding, however, budget is often top of mind for brides-to-be. For plus-size brides, the daunting task of finding a cheap dress that is also size-inclusive can feel almost impossible. To save you endless searching, we’ve whipped up a list of plus-size friendly wedding dresses that are somehow, magically, under $150.
The following list is chock-full of options for all types of budget-conscious brides. Whether you want to go the traditional route or dig something a little more unique like a fringe-forward wrap dress, you can find a plus-size-friendly wedding dress for you.
The following list is chock-full of options for all types of budget-conscious brides. Whether you want to go the traditional route or dig something a little more unique like a fringe-forward wrap dress, you can find a plus-size-friendly wedding dress for you.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission