We Found Pretty Plus-Size Wedding Dresses For Under $150

With the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions and a shift towards normalcy, weddings are in full swing once again . Some couples are thrilled to finally throw the larger, fancier celebrations of their pre-pandemic dreams, while others are happy to opt for a more toned-down, intimate wedding. No matter the type of wedding , however, budget is often top of mind for brides-to-be. For plus-size brides, the daunting task of finding a cheap dress that is also size-inclusive can feel almost impossible. To save you endless searching, we’ve whipped up a list of plus-size friendly wedding dresses that are somehow, magically, under $150.The following list is chock-full of options for all types of budget-conscious brides. Whether you want to go the traditional route or dig something a little more unique like a fringe-forward wrap dress, you can find a plus-size-friendly wedding dress for you.