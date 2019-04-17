Don’t be nervous about this choice — this is an opportunity to have fun. Without a chorus of friends and relatives chiming in with their opinions on what your wedding attire “should” look like, you’re free to let your freak flag fly with a frock that makes you feel completely at ease, before you don the uniform of “bride” the following day. And just like your wedding dress, it can jive with whatever type of celebration you’re having, whether it’s a courthouse lunch or a 200-guest destination affair. With this in mind, we’ve rounded up a group of looks designed to let you express your style and hopefully cut loose a little bit before your big day.