There are a few hard rules when it comes to your wedding day : don't drink too much champagne on an empty stomach, avoid the groom while wearing your dress pre-ceremony, and wait until the last possible moment to give the rings to the ring bearer. But if there's one rule the wedding world takes most seriously, it's that the bride must always wear white . Thankfully, we're not big fans of the rules — especially this one. So while a white dress is the end-all-be-all for a lot of brides, we're making a case for a much different choice: blush wedding dresses