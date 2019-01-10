It's hard to imagine a more romantic setting for a wedding than at the beach. Swapping vows at sunset, feeling the sand in between your toes, and a breathing in fresh sea salt-infused air that gives your hair that perfectly tousled look. Now that you're picturing this gorgeous scene, let's complete the vision with the all-important dress. Wedding dresses come down to personal taste, but if you're thinking of hosting an oceanside soirée there are a few basic criteria to consider: no tight long sleeves (because, heat), nothing so long that you could trip over it on your way to the altar, and heavy fabric is definitely out.