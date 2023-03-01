Finding a cocktail dress for a date or dressy event is usually pretty easy, but finding a quality black-tie dress that feels trendy, not stuffy, and that isn't thousands of dollars — that's the real shopping challenge. If you're looking for a label that mixes high-end glitz with modern silhouettes, we think Alamour The Label's Dalida Collection should be on your radar. The luxe Australian-based evening-wear brand has released a new line that emulates vintage glamour with a subtle nod to modern trends. Gone are the days of boring one-tone gowns; it's a new dawn of sequin dresses, vibrant, gemstone shades, daring, thigh-high slits, and creative cutouts. Get ready to shine like a diamond at your next black-tie event in these red-carpet-worthy gowns, shimmering heels, and elegant jewelry.
While we support planning ahead when it comes to your event looks, Alamour The Label is also good for anyone panic-shopping for that gala you really meant to get a dress for last month. Although the brand is located in Brisbane, Australia, you can expect to receive your show-stopping gown within three to five business days after it's shipped. And while it's not exactly a budget buy (most dresses cost anywhere between $300 to $470), it fills a much-needed gap of quality dresses gowns that aren't all the way up at runway designer prices.
Scroll ahead for a sneak preview of all the ethereal gowns and complementing accessories that Alamour The Label's Dalida Collection has to offer.
Black Tie Wedding Guest Dresses
You can never go wrong with a classic two-strap wedding guest dress. However, these aren't your everyday wedding guest styles that'll merge with the rest in your closet. Stun in an evening gown with accents of ruching, bejeweled trims, statement cutouts, and thigh-high slits.
Strapless Black Tie Wedding Guest Dresses
Embody that old-school Hollywood glam with shimmering strapless gowns and glossy satin styles. A sheer mesh bodice dress called Marilyn comes with coordinating opera gloves.
One-Shoulder Black Tie Wedding Guest Dresses
Elevate your evening wear with a luxe one-shoulder piece. These sultry numbers are compliment magnets with the perfect amount of drama and elegance.
Halter-Neck Black Tie Wedding Guest Dresses
Step up your wedding guest dress game with a fashion-forward halter-neck piece. The Dalida Collection has everything from casual, airy chiffon options to gold glittery mesh styles.
Heels
Alamour The Label gowns go above and beyond when it comes to details. Hence, when it comes to your shoes, you can keep them simple with a pair of nude heels that has a touch of sparkle. Comfortable wedding guest shoes are crucial for a long night showings your moves on the dance floor.
Earrings
Don't forget the finishing touch to your wedding guest ensemble with a pair of glistening earrings. You'll find everything from radiant-hued jewels to diamante drop earrings within the collection.
