Alamour The Label’s New Collection Emulates Old Vintage Glamour

Vivien Lee
Finding a cocktail dress for a date or dressy event is usually pretty easy, but finding a quality black-tie dress that feels trendy, not stuffy, and that isn't thousands of dollars — that's the real shopping challenge. If you're looking for a label that mixes high-end glitz with modern silhouettes, we think Alamour The Label's Dalida Collection should be on your radar. The luxe Australian-based evening-wear brand has released a new line that emulates vintage glamour with a subtle nod to modern trends. Gone are the days of boring one-tone gowns; it's a new dawn of sequin dresses, vibrant, gemstone shades, daring, thigh-high slits, and creative cutouts. Get ready to shine like a diamond at your next black-tie event in these red-carpet-worthy gowns, shimmering heels, and elegant jewelry.
While we support planning ahead when it comes to your event looks, Alamour The Label is also good for anyone panic-shopping for that gala you really meant to get a dress for last month. Although the brand is located in Brisbane, Australia, you can expect to receive your show-stopping gown within three to five business days after it's shipped. And while it's not exactly a budget buy (most dresses cost anywhere between $300 to $470), it fills a much-needed gap of quality dresses gowns that aren't all the way up at runway designer prices.
Scroll ahead for a sneak preview of all the ethereal gowns and complementing accessories that Alamour The Label's Dalida Collection has to offer.
Black Tie Wedding Guest Dresses

Alamour The Label
Melinda — Red Satin Gown
$336.35
Alamour The Label
You can never go wrong with a classic two-strap wedding guest dress. However, these aren't your everyday wedding guest styles that'll merge with the rest in your closet. Stun in an evening gown with accents of ruching, bejeweled trims, statement cutouts, and thigh-high slits.
Alamour The Label
Sasha — Blue Gown With Diamante Trim
$370.73
Alamour The Label
Alamour The Label
Henriette — Lilac Ruched Gown
$303.32
Alamour The Label
Strapless Black Tie Wedding Guest Dresses

Alamour The Label
Ingrid — Navy Satin Gown
$316.81
Alamour The Label
Embody that old-school Hollywood glam with shimmering strapless gowns and glossy satin styles. A sheer mesh bodice dress called Marilyn comes with coordinating opera gloves.
shop 4 products
Alamour The Label
Feodora — Pink Satin Gown
$336.35
Alamour The Label
Alamour The Label
Scarlett — Black Feather Satin Gown
$471.16
Alamour The Label
Alamour The Label
Eliza — Purple Beaded Gown
$471.16
Alamour The Label
Alamour The Label
Marilyn — Black Satin Gown With Gloves
$303.32
Alamour The Label
One-Shoulder Black Tie Wedding Guest Dresses

Alamour The Label
Kinsey — Blush Sequin Mesh Gown
$303.32
Alamour The Label
Elevate your evening wear with a luxe one-shoulder piece. These sultry numbers are compliment magnets with the perfect amount of drama and elegance.
Alamour The Label
Dinah — Black Cut-out Sequin Gown
$303.32
Alamour The Label
Alamour The Label
Delphie — Black Beaded Feather Gown
$471.16
Alamour The Label
Halter-Neck Black Tie Wedding Guest Dresses

Alamour The Label
Gwen — Lilac Chiffon Dress
$303.32
Alamour The Label
Step up your wedding guest dress game with a fashion-forward halter-neck piece. The Dalida Collection has everything from casual, airy chiffon options to gold glittery mesh styles.
Alamour The Label
Zahara — Gold Glitter Mesh Gown
$403.76
Alamour The Label
Alamour The Label
Mimi — Lime Sequin Halter Neck Dress
$370.73
Alamour The Label
Heels

Alamour The Label
Cinderella Transparent Pvc Heels
$154.36
Alamour The Label
Alamour The Label gowns go above and beyond when it comes to details. Hence, when it comes to your shoes, you can keep them simple with a pair of nude heels that has a touch of sparkle. Comfortable wedding guest shoes are crucial for a long night showings your moves on the dance floor. 
Alamour The Label
Mimi — Nude Heels
$167.84
Alamour The Label
Alamour The Label
Laila Black Strappy Spool Heels
$107.17
Alamour The Label
Alamour The Label
Cassandra — Rose Gold Heels
$188.06
Alamour The Label
Earrings

Alamour The Label
Jolie Embellished Earrings With Pearls
$66.73
Alamour The Label
Don't forget the finishing touch to your wedding guest ensemble with a pair of glistening earrings. You'll find everything from radiant-hued jewels to diamante drop earrings within the collection.
shop 4 products
Alamour The Label
Belen Silver Diamante Drop Earrings
$86.95
Alamour The Label
Alamour The Label
Perla Floral Trio Earrings
$107.17
Alamour The Label
Alamour The Label
Katia Silver Flower Drop Earrings
$66.73
Alamour The Label
Alamour The Label
Danielle Gold Flower Earrings
$107.17
Alamour The Label
