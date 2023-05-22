ADVERTISEMENT
21 Black Wedding Dresses Wednesday Addams Could Get Married In

Jinnie Lee
Photo: Courtesy of Anthropologie.
As Refinery29's fashion writer Frances Solá-Santiago previously reported, black wedding dresses are on the rise for brides-to-be. While wearing black is certainly the atypical route — white wedding dresses obviously still reign in the bridal category — the idea of a noir-as-night dress for nuptials is far from just a style trend. Solá-Santiago points out that plenty of notable folks have worn black as an alternative wedding dress: Chloë Sevigny got married in black for City Hall (and subsequently wore white for her actual ceremony and parties) and Sarah Jessica Parker wore black for her 1997 wedding (though she had told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live years later that she now regrets the decision).
But the bold decision to wear a black wedding dress should be far from regretful, and instead be an act of defiance against the wedding tradition of sending off the "innocent" or "pure" bride. For creative director Lydia Pang (who is also a former R29 staffer), wearing a black gown for her wedding was an absolutely fitting choice given her everyday black-on-black aesthetic. Sometimes, white simply isn't someone's color — why spend money on a white dress if it goes against a bride's personal style? In turn, black is a natural option for the white-adverse, nontraditional bride. You can never go wrong with black: it's elegant, classic, and dramatic no matter how you slice it.
Ahead, we round up an assortment of inky-black dresses we think Wednesday Addams would approve of for her own hypothetical wedding day. From under-$100 stunners to mid-range black dresses embellished with sparkles to a nearly $6K sculptural column gown, all of these picks are high-octane chic and could absolutely be pulled off for any kind of unconventional nuptial.

Free People Isabel Maxi Dress, $250

Free People
Isabel Maxi Dress
$250.00
Free People
Step out with a little leg.

Morphine Fashion Strapless Tiered Tulle Asymmetric Gown, $1,700

Morphine Fashion
Strapless Tiered Tulle Asymmetric Gown
$1700.00
Anthropologie
Go big with heaps of black tulle.

Sachin & Babi Keira Embellished Bow Strapless Gown, $895

Sachin + Babi
Keira Embellished Bow Strapless Gown
$895.00
Anthropologie
A sweet bow in the back to tie it all together.

City Chic Athena Maxi Dress, $249 $99.60

City Chic
Athena Maxi Dress
$99.60$249.00
Avenue
Sequins make an all-black look feel a little less goth and a little more New Year's Eve.

Bernadette Daffodil Off-the-shoulder Silk Gown, $1,165

Bernadette
Daffodil Off-the-shoulder Silk Gown
$1165.00
MatchesFashion
Black can also be drapey and romantic.

Reformation Marguerite Silk Dress Es, $298

Reformation
Marguerite Silk Dress Es
$298.00
Reformation
A simple, wrap-around slip dress for the minimalist.

Cecilie Bahnsen Beth Flared Spaghetti-strap Dress, $1,369

Cecilie Bahnsen
Beth Flared Spaghetti-strap Dress
$1369.00
Farfetch
A voluminous textured midi amps up the oomph factor.

Eloquii Surplice Bodice Maxi Dress, $129.95

Eloquii
Surplice Bodice Maxi Dress
$129.95
Eloquii
Slightly witchy Elvira sleeves are never a bad thing.

ASOS DESIGN Off-shoulder Mesh Insert Cocoon Maxi Prom Dress, $170 $144.50

ASOS DESIGN
Off Shoulder Mesh Insert Cocoon Maxi Prom ...
$144.50$170.00
ASOS
Have you ever wanted to dress like a black tulip?

Milla Black Ruffled Tulle Midi Dress, $470

Milla
Black Ruffled Tulle Midi Dress
$470.00
Milla
It's low-key giving black swan.

Torrid Maxi Lace Strapless Ruffle Dress, $95 $47.95

Torrid
Maxi Lace Strapless Ruffle Dress
$47.95$95.00
Torrid
Springtime black floral lace is a dreamy move.

Marchesa Tiered Column Gown with Satin-Faced Rose Detail, $5,995

Marchesa
Tiered Column Gown With Satin-faced Rose D...
$5995.00
Bergdorf Goodman
This sculptural gown is a showstopper if we've ever seen one.

La Femme Long Sleeve Lace Trumpet Gown, $438

La Femme
Long Sleeve Lace Trumpet Gown
$438.00
Nordstrom
The decolletage on this long-sleeve maxi opens up the whole look.

Kika Vargas Tatiana Ruffled Taffeta Gown, $593 $296

Kika Vargas
Tatiana Ruffled Taffeta Gown
$296.00$593.00
MatchesFashion
This empire waist dress is guaranteed to stay comfy all night long.

Ever-Pretty Short Sleeve Ruffled V-Neck A-Line Lace Evening Dress, $110.98

Ever Pretty
Short Sleeve Ruffled V-neck A-line Lace Ev...
$110.98
Dia and Co
Perfect for a casual City Hall wedding.

Amsale Bow Back Trapeze Dress, $550

Amsale
Bow Back Trapeze Dress
$550.00
Amsale
This bell-shaped dress is made for dancing legs.
Bloomchic Bloom Dress, $35.80

Bloomchic
Bloom Dress
$35.80
Bloomchic
This star-studded frock is absolute magic.
Mac Duggal Embroidered Floral Long Sleeve Gown, $798

Mac Duggal
Embroidered Floral Long Sleeve Gown
$798.00
Nordstrom
This embroidered gown is for the boho bride gone gothic.
For Love & Lemons Astrid Maxi Dress, $329

For Love And Lemons
Astrid Maxi Dress
$329.00
For Love And Lemons
If you want the sheer truth, this see-through skirt is a stunner.
Harbison Pisces Ruffled Sequinned-tulle Gown, $2,295

Harbison
Pisces Ruffled Sequinned-tulle Gown
$2295.00
MatchesFashion
It's giving regal, a tad futuristic, and a whole lot of evil empress (in the best way).
Kiyonna Seraphina Mesh Gown, $198

Kiyonna
Seraphina Mesh Gown
$198.00
Dia and Co
Get swathed in layers and layers of soft mesh.
