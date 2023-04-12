15 Non-Traditional Bridal Shoes, From Cowboy Boots To Sneakers

Welcome to Aisle Style, a week-long series that features the most untraditional wedding fashion trends, bridal designers behind the coolest wedding looks, and brides who walk to the beat of their own “Canon In D.” Buck the tradition and say I do to personal style — the aisle is yours.
With wedding gown hemlines traditionally grazing the floor, bridal shoes often remain an afterthought. But that doesn’t mean some brides-to-be don’t want something fun to walk down the aisle in.
Over the past few years, as bridal trends have become less traditional — with everything from minis to ultra-high slits and pantsuits now in the mix — the opportunities to balance out the wedding look with accessories are plentiful. Take, for example, Nicola Beckham’s nuptial look in 2022, which included a pair of sky-high Versace platforms.
Brands are taking notice, too. Israeli bridal designer Pnina Tornai, for example, recently released a shoe collaboration with Naturalizer that’s anything but traditional, with big bows and bold colors found throughout the lineup, while Singaporean label Charles & Keith dropped bridal-ready sneakers.
Whatever the style, it’s clear that brands and brides alike are looking to step out of their comfort zone with wedding-ready footwear. Ahead, take a look at some of the best non-traditional bridal shoes out there.
