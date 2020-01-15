These Are The Best Wedding Shoes, According To Brides That Actually Wore Them

Weddings have a way of mobilizing this hyper-enthusiastic side of ourselves that we didn't even know existed. Underneath the dazzling exterior of romance lies a messy foundation of months spent agonizing over the perfect person-to-passed-appetizer ratio. Even the most easy-going bride is at risk of morphing into an unfamiliar version of herself who spends sleepless nights anguishing over RSVPs (hi, me!) and devising various contingency plans in case it rains (also me!). Then you have the wedding dress and all its fixings to top off this multitiered, fondant-covered stress cake. And as far as footwear is concerned, that's the one ingredient I just can't seem to get right.
With so much of my time put towards assuming the role of fiancée/event coordinator/financial planner extraordinaire since getting engaged, I've found myself struggling to tackle items on my to-do list that normally, under any other circumstance, comes naturally to me. Case in point: despite being someone whose job involves regularly thinking and writing about shoes (the low-heeled kind, the snakeskin kind, and everything in between), I have yet to figure out a suitable style for my own fast-approaching nuptials. In the spirit of love, should I be shopping with my heart or my instinct? My gut may be telling me to prioritize function over fashion, but I can't help feeling enamored with all things feathered and embellished. How high is too high when it comes to heels — and price, for that matter — and should I go for block, kitten, or simply no heel at all? My levels of indecisive sartorial suffering (yep, I'm laying it on thick) have climbed higher than the backs of a 100mm pair of stilettos.
So in an effort to revise my shopping strategy, I've turned to the real experts for help: R29ers who have successfully strutted, sauntered, and waltzed through their wedding days with feet that survived to tell the tale. I’ve picked their bridal brains to better understand their footwear goals and choices leading up to the "big day," collecting intel from some brides who dared to wear lucite heels, others who splurged on designer, and even a few that ended up totally barefoot. And since I know I'm not the only one grappling with these pre-wedding woes, I've compiled my findings along with a selection of shoes inspired by these tips and takeaways (obvious spoiler alert: comfort is key). Ahead, discover the best shoes for the occasion according to the R29 staffers who actually wore them — and with absolutely no regrets.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.