Platform shoes, and especially platform heels, came back into our fashion stratosphere a couple of years back, but it seems that the '90s and Y2K trend is here to stay for good. And if there's one thing we believe when it comes to platform shoes, it's that the chunkier and quirkier, the better, no matter the occasion. There is hardly a season or reason you can't don these height-boosting shoes. From platform sneakers and Mary Janes to platform sandals and flip flops, there's an abundance of perfectly perched platform shoes to pick from across several styles, colors, and budgets.
The best platform shoes are also a surefire outfit upgrade. They're mainstream enough that you won't get looked at twice for wearing them (if you don't like the attention, of course), yet niche enough that you're bound to feel bold in them and gain compliments from fellow nostalgia lovers. Whether you're looking to snatch up the best platform heels for your next wedding party, retro platform clogs that are actually comfortable to walk in, or platform thong flip flops to channel Lizzie McGuire — a la her iconic cartoon persona — there's plenty of options out there. So if you're looking for a playful shoe to test out for the spring and summer, consider stepping into a pair of Spice Girl-approved stompers.
Best Platform Heels

Lulus
Lugyy Light Nude Lace-up Platform Heels
$29.00$47.00
Lulus
You can choose whether you want to go tame with a pair of low, strappy platform heels or full-on disco fever with a pair of sky-high, chunky platform heels. And let me tell you, there's no wrong way to go. Pick from Versace platform pump dupes or more summery open-toe heels depending on whether you want an occasion or everyday shoe.
Chinese Laundry
Avianna Heels
$63.65$69.95
Zappos
Daisy Street
Double Platform Heeled Shoes
$32.00$61.00
ASOS
Sam Edelman
Suzzanah Platform Block Heel
$150.00
Sam Edelman
Silent D
Tailah Mary Jane Heels
$99.95$140.00
Anthropologie
Reformation
Maize Platform Sandal
$278.00
Reformation
Schutz
Magdalena Casual Wedge
$158.00
Revolve
Best Platform Sneakers

Steve Madden
Giant White Sneakers
$129.95
Steve Madden
Like I said, if you want to feel like Scary Spice on a regular basis, then a pair of platform sneakers will serve you well. From ultra-high styles like these Steve Madden sneakers to more subtle "lugged" styles from Converse, the stacked shoes are not your typical kicks. However, they are wearable (people wear these, I swear!), comfortable, and supportive.
Fila
Disruptor Platform Wedge Athletic Shoe
$79.99
Journey's
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Lugged 2.0 Sneakers
$80.00
Free People
Vans
Old Skool Stackform Sneaker (women)
$89.95
Nordstrom
FP Movement
Chapmin Double Stack Sneakers
$208.00
Free People
PUMA
Cali Wedge Sneaker
$89.99
DSW
Dolce Vita
Dolen Sneakers
$150.00
Dolce Vita
Best Platform Sandals

Wild Fable
Alanna Slide Wedge Heels
$40.00
Target
I don't know what it is about platform sandals, but I have a soft spot for them. They are just so whimsical and plush, and now that I think about it, remind me of Polly Pocket and Barbie shoes. Cushioned, chunky sandals are perfect for testing the waters if you're just starting your platform shoe journey. Choose from thick bands or straps, and start strutting.
Melissa Official
Melissa Pose Sandals
$99.00
Melissa Official
Seychelles
One Of A Kind Sandal
$139.00
Revolve
Dr. Martens
Blaire Quad Flatform Sandals
$120.00
Free People
Steve Madden
Sami Black Sandals
$99.95
Steve Madden
H&M
Chunky Platform Sandals
$39.99
H&M
Larroudé
Miso Platform Sandals
$315.00
Shopbop
SOREL
Kinetic™ Impact Slide High Sandal
$130.00
SOREL
Forever 21
Strappy Platform Wedges
$31.59$39.99
Forever 21
Best Platform Mary Janes & Close-Toed Shoes

Melissa Official
Melissa Farah Mary Janes
$109.00
Melissa Official
According to our friends at Refinery29 UK, Mary Janes are thee shoe of 2023. They're so versatile that you could wear them from the office to a dinner date without feeling out of place. Mary Janes are also trending for their platform variations. But if this style isn't for you, I've compiled other closed-toe platform shoes too (think: loafers, espadrilles, mules, and clogs).
Circus NY by Sam Edelman
Alyson Sandals
$85.99$99.99
Zappos
Dolce Vita
Halona Loafers
$130.00
Dolce Vita
ASOS DESIGN
Juggle Platform Espadrilles
$37.00
ASOS
Jeffrey Campbell
Bae Platform Mules
$60.00
Free People
Charles & Keith
Carlisle Checkered Platform Mary Janes
$106.00
Charles & Keith
Coconuts
Bella Platform Clog
$94.99
DSW
Farm Rio
Antwerp Closed Toe Platform Sandal
$177.00$295.00
Farm Rio
Seychelles
Silly Me Lug Loafer
$159.00
Nordstrom
Best Platform Flip Flops

Reef
Sandi Hi Platform Flip Flops
$45.00
Reef
Alright, iconic Disney character Lizzie McGuire was a fashion inspiration to many of us, and her cartoon alter-ego was no different in her bright orange platform flip flops. And you guessed it, platform flip-flops are also back. Now you can find super playful, casual options as well as more elevated, evening-acceptable styles.
Jeffrey Campbell
Crybaby Platform Sandal
$105.00$125.00
Revolve
NA-KD
Toe Strap Flatform Slippers
$64.95
NA-KD
Rocket Dog
Diver White Wedge Flip Flop
$34.95
Rocket Dog
Old Navy
Puffy Nylon Stap Sugarcane-blend Platform ...
$18.00$19.99
Old Navy
Skims
Molded Sandal
$68.00
Skims
Forbitches
Black Platform Flip Flops
$135.00
SSENSE
