It’s a great time to be an accessories person. From Y2K denim-on-denim mini bags to sci-fi silver moon boots and sculptural heels, Barbie pink to balletcore, the Spring/Summer 2023 runways were brimming with inspiration. In a dream world, we'd have a pair of Simone Rocha ballet flats strapped to our feet and a Blumarine micro bag hanging from our arm, but there’s just no way our budget is stretching to these luxury fashion prices. Luckily for us — and for you, fellow accessories magpies — we’ve stumbled across the perfect alternative.
Charles & Keith is a Singapore-based accessories brand whose designs take direct inspiration from the runways and look ten times as expensive as they really are. They're so good that designers like Chet Lo are even kitting out their models in Charles & Keith’s statement footwear for their fashion week presentations.
Read on for the brand’s best and discover how to dabble in some of this season’s biggest trends without the hefty price tag.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by us. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, we may earn a commission.