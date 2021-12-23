Looking For A Unique Wedding Look? 19 Bridal Suits That’ll Have You Ditching The White Gown

Following almost two years in a pandemic, non-traditional weddings continue to lead charge, with minimonies and elopements replacing large affairs. As brides are rewriting the rules for what a wedding should look like, they're also redefining what makes a nuptial-ready outfit. Enter: unique bridal looks, chief among them bridal suits.
Not only is a wedding suit more comfortable than a strapless or form-fitting wedding gown — added bonus: pockets! — it's also a look that you're bound to sport again, a more sustainable alternative to a formal dress that you'll only wear once in your life. With plenty of bridal brands offering two-piece options among their more traditional wedding offerings, you're also bound to find a style that speaks to your aesthetic and fits your budget.
Below, our favorite wedding suits for the brides-to-be who are looking to buck tradition — at every price point.
