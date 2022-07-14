Reformation’s New Bridal Launch Includes Wedding Suits & Platforms

Wedding trends have evolved over the years, but some styles are just too timeless to leave behind. Take, for example, Reformation’s new bridal collection, which is inspired by the wedding looks of Grace Kelly and Bianca Jagger.
Available now, the collection is made up of seven looks including a ‘70s-inspired bridal suit — similar to the Yves Saint Laurent outfit Jagger wore to her 1971 nuptials to Mick Jagger — and a strapless A-line gown that exudes a Grace Kelly-esque old-Hollywood aesthetic). There are also wedding jumpsuits and two-piece sets that would make a good addition to a bride’s wardrobe, whether to walk down the aisle or for one of the celebrations surrounding the big day. What’s more, according to the press release, the majority of the limited-edition styles are made from deadstock fabric. For the launch, Reformation is also adding new iterations of their bridal shoes, which include stacked platforms, one of 2022’s biggest trends, in metallic hues, as well as satin.
With pieces starting at $248, it’s never too late in the wedding season to add yet another outfit for the festivities. The collection is available at thereformation.com now.
