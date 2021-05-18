11 White Jumpsuits That Will Make You Want To Ditch The Wedding Dress

The traditional wedding has undergone a lot of changes in the past 365 days, with multi-day destination affairs ceding dominance to intimate backyard ceremonies and impromptu trips to City Hall. Now, with the rules and regulations of safe socializing evolving again, splashy nuptials are yet again picking up steam. But, we find ourselves clinging to the out-of-the-box options that we browsed during the pandemic and approaching our weddings with a fresh perspective. This is why we’re very behind ditching the dress and getting hitched in a wedding jumpsuit.
With the elegance and presence of a floor-length gown but the carefree ease of a pair of pants, this singular piece reflects the combination of celebration and caution that’s a hallmark of our post-pandemic life. The white jumpsuits ahead come in every shape and size, from tailored cotton coveralls adorned with picnic-ready detail and silky, strappy numbers with legs so roomy that they practically float. Ahead, find the wedding jumpsuit that will keep you elevated on your big day.
