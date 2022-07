Reformation’s New Bridal Launch Includes Wedding Suits & Platforms

Available now, the collection is made up of seven looks including a ‘70s-inspired bridal suit — similar to the Yves Saint Laurent outfit Jagger wore to her 1971 nuptials to Mick Jagger — and a strapless A-line gown that exudes a Grace Kelly-esque old-Hollywood aesthetic). There are also wedding jumpsuits and two-piece sets that would make a good addition to a bride’s wardrobe, whether to walk down the aisle or for one of the celebrations surrounding the big day. What’s more, according to the press release, the majority of the limited-edition styles are made from deadstock fabric. For the launch, Reformation is also adding new iterations of their bridal shoes, which include stacked platforms, one of 2022’s biggest trends , in metallic hues, as well as satin.