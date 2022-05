Thanks to the resurgence of Y2K styles , sky-high shoes are back in fashion. Brands like Versace, Valentino, and Naked Wolfe are leading the trend on and off the runways, as are celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat on the red carpet. Actress Nicola Peltz even chose chunky platforms for her wedding day in April, sporting a pair of white satin platform pumps by Versace that are now on every modern bride's mood board.