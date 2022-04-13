Short Cut: 10 Ultra Mini Skirts To Wear All Year Round

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
In the history of fashion, no item of clothing has garnered more controversy than the mini skirt. Though instances of similar garb have been identified by historians dating as far back as 1390–1370 BCE, the rise and fall of women's hemlines has been deeply steeped in political upheaval.
In the history of fashion, no item of clothing has garnered more controversy than the mini skirt. Though instances of similar garb have been identified by historians dating as far back as 1390–1370 BCE, the rise and fall of women's hemlines has been deeply steeped in political upheaval.
An instrument of traffic-stopping rebellion during the 1960s Youthquake, short skirts, in all their simplicity, held an important role in the changing autonomy of women around the world. From there, they've slowly evolved to become the trending silhouette we pick up and put down at our own whim. And in 2022, they're back — in micro form — and still causing a stir (may we remind you of that Miu Miu set).
Just like bags, sunglasses and going out tops, shrunken iterations of the skirt have been a major trend across runways, street style and even red carpets. But just because it's cold outside right now, doesn't mean we can't indulge in the power of the mini.
To take it into autumn and winter, we recommend styling your mini skirt with hosiery, chunky boots, and oversized outerwear to keep you snug. Ahead, we round up our edit of the best shoppable mini skirts we'll be adding to cart this season.