When it comes to styling, the key is keeping the outfit’s proportion at the forefront. Midriff-baring tops will create a cinched shape, while a plain, fitted tank or tee will allow the extra-long skirt to be the star of the show. Follow Dua Lipa’s lead for a less conventional take by pairing an ankle-length skirt with a festive bra top, a look that can be transitioned well into the fall months with the addition of a leather bomber or trench coat.