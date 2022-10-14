Story from Fashion

10 Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Trends To Shop Now

Irina Grechko, Bree Grant
Photo: courtesy of Balmain.
Following Spring 2023 showcases in New York, London, and Milan, Paris Fashion Week closed out the month-long streak of runway shows with a definitive list of fashion trends we can expect six months from now.
Some styles, like cargo pants and mesh shoes followed in the footsteps of Paris' sartorial counterparts. Others felt freshly reimagined in the fashion capital of the world. All are available to shop now, should you want to get started on your spring wardrobe (and fitting for spring 2022 dressing).
Ahead, the biggest fashion trends to come from the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week.

Cargo Pants

Photo: Courtesy of Givenchy.
The latest trend to come out of the Y2K fashion revival is cargo pants. But these aren't just any utilitarian pants. Givenchy sent out pairs in tweed, pastels, and cropped lengths, while Stella McCartney suggested elegant workwear alternatives to the casual style.
shop 4 products
Frankie Shop
Hailey Cotton-twill Cargo Pants
$474.98
Net-A-Porter
Cotton On
Miami Cargo Pants
$48.00$69.99
The Iconic
Lioness
Miami Vice Pants
$84.00$99.00
The Iconic
Ganni
Topstitched Tapered Cargo Pants
$425.00
Net-A-Porter

Metallics

Photo: Courtesy of Isabel Marant.
Holiday dressing was a big Spring 2023 trend. In particular, metallics stole the show on the runways of Isabel Marant, Schiaparelli, and Balmain, which closed out its Spring 2023 show with a couture lineup of gold and bronze gowns (and a Cher appearance!). To avoid looking like you're coming home from a night out, opt for daytime silhouettes in the form of jeans, slip skirts, and relaxed blazers.
shop 4 products
L'IDEE
Soiree Naomi Gown
$299.00
The Iconic
With Jean
Eva Top
$139.00
With Jean
Oseree
Lumière Embellished Metallic Triangle Bikini
$285.27
Net-A-Porter
Cotton On
Curve Amalfi Satin Maxi Skirt
$49.99
The Iconic

Fringe

Photo: Peter White/Getty Images.
Flowing fringe was everywhere this month from New York to Paris. The latter worked most effectively at Koche and Vaquera, who sent out dresses and tops adorned in cascading fabric, as well as dramatic floor-grazing accessories.
Dodo Bar Or
Nia Geometric-jacquard Fringed-hem Midi Dress
$236.00$739.00
Matches Fashion
Christopher Esber
Fringed Crochet-knit Maxi Skirt
$650.00
Matches Fashion
AERE
Leather Fringe Sandals
$140.00
The Iconic

Bows

Photo: Courtesy of Loewe.
One of the sweeter trends from the Spring 2023 lineup, bows of all shapes and sizes appeared on the creations of Loewe, Thom Browne, and Dior. For those worried about looking like one giant present, fear not — designers are approaching the trend in subtle ways with barely there motifs appearing on otherwise minimal silhouettes.
Mach & Mach
Double Bow Crystal-embellished Pvc And Met...
Net-A-Porter
Self Portrait
Crystal Bow-embellished Crepe Mini Skort
$405.00
Matches Fashion
Alice + Olivia
Queenie Bow-embellished Mini Dress
$633.28
Net-A-Porter

Decorative Belts

Photo: Courtesy of Vaquera.
"Unnecessary belts" continue to trend on the accessories front. This season saw double belts at Koché and Rokh as well as the decorative styles at Vaquera that seemed to exist for every other (ornamental) purpose except holding up the pants.
Isabel Marant
Etka Fringed Woven Belt
$200.00
Net-A-Porter
Free People
Mega Wrap Belt
$166.95
Free People
Holster
Glow Belt
$69.99
The Iconic

Designer Denim

Photo: Courtesy of Chloé.
We are in the golden age of denim. For proof see the many exciting denim trends that have recently emerged, from cargo jeans to balloon pants and double-waisted denim. If we are to believe the recent collections of Chloé, Givenchy, and Schiaparelli, this is just the beginning of the high-fashion denim renaissance.
Frankie Shop
Kai High-rise Wide-leg Jeans
$302.92
Net-A-Porter
Rolla
Phoebe Tonkin X Rolla's Eastcoast Flares
$169.95
The Iconic
Goldsign
The Bell
$639.77
Net-A-Porter

Mini Bags

Photo: Courtesy of Stella McCartney.
Don't be fooled by the big bag takeover happening in fashion right now — teeny-tiny bags will also make their mark on spring fashion, as evidenced by the mini variations of signature styles seen at brands like Stella McCartney, Chanel, and Longchamp.
shop 4 products
Poppy Lissiman
Nifty Camera Bag
$145.00
The Iconic
Ganni
Ruched Satin Bag
$192.00
Matches Fashion
PETA AND JAIN
Justice Cross-body Bag
$69.95
The Iconic
A.P.C
Jamie
$298.00
Matches Fashion

The Colour Pink

Photo: Courtesy of Rochas.
We will still be in the Barbiecore pink territory come spring. Rochas, Chloé, and more designers offered styles in different variations of the can't-miss hue.
Rotate Birger Christensen
Tyra Cropped T-shirt
$110.67
Net-A-Porter
Faithfull the Brand
Elva Cotton-poplin Shorts
$159.00
Net-A-Porter
Acler
Octavia Dress
$395.00
The Iconic

Mesh Shoes

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel.
Previously seen at Jonathan Simkhai in New York, Nensi Dojaka in London, and Bally in Milan, the mesh shoe trend's dominance was solidified when Chanel sent out sheer diamante booties during Paris Fashion Week's final day.
Bottega Veneta
Lace-up Mesh Pumps
$1450.00
Net-A-Porter
Tony Bianco
Miranda Musk Nappa
$199.95
Tony Bianco
Toteme
Monogram-embroidered Mesh Slides
$470.00
Matches Fashion

Moto Jackets

Photo: Courtesy of Schiaparelli.
While not necessarily groundbreaking, moto jackets have undergone a style update this season. To refresh the spring and autumn staple, opt for interesting silhouettes and details (as seen at Schiaparelli) or a lighter hue like a beige or brown (Isabel Marant).
Ena Pelly
Classic Biker Jacket
$599.00
The Iconic
Jonathan Simkhai
Corinne Whipstitched Faux Shearling Biker ...
$1514.28
Net-A-Porter
Simone Rocha
Cropped Ruffled Leather Biker Jacket
$3015.00
Net-A-Porter
