Following Spring 2023 showcases in New York, London, and Milan, Paris Fashion Week closed out the month-long streak of runway shows with a definitive list of fashion trends we can expect six months from now.
Some styles, like cargo pants and mesh shoes followed in the footsteps of Paris' sartorial counterparts. Others felt freshly reimagined in the fashion capital of the world. All are available to shop now, should you want to get started on your spring wardrobe (and fitting for spring 2022 dressing).
Ahead, the biggest fashion trends to come from the catwalks of Paris Fashion Week.
Cargo Pants
The latest trend to come out of the Y2K fashion revival is cargo pants. But these aren't just any utilitarian pants. Givenchy sent out pairs in tweed, pastels, and cropped lengths, while Stella McCartney suggested elegant workwear alternatives to the casual style.
Metallics
Holiday dressing was a big Spring 2023 trend. In particular, metallics stole the show on the runways of Isabel Marant, Schiaparelli, and Balmain, which closed out its Spring 2023 show with a couture lineup of gold and bronze gowns (and a Cher appearance!). To avoid looking like you're coming home from a night out, opt for daytime silhouettes in the form of jeans, slip skirts, and relaxed blazers.
Fringe
Bows
One of the sweeter trends from the Spring 2023 lineup, bows of all shapes and sizes appeared on the creations of Loewe, Thom Browne, and Dior. For those worried about looking like one giant present, fear not — designers are approaching the trend in subtle ways with barely there motifs appearing on otherwise minimal silhouettes.
Decorative Belts
Designer Denim
We are in the golden age of denim. For proof see the many exciting denim trends that have recently emerged, from cargo jeans to balloon pants and double-waisted denim. If we are to believe the recent collections of Chloé, Givenchy, and Schiaparelli, this is just the beginning of the high-fashion denim renaissance.
Mini Bags
The Colour Pink
We will still be in the Barbiecore pink territory come spring. Rochas, Chloé, and more designers offered styles in different variations of the can't-miss hue.
Mesh Shoes
Previously seen at Jonathan Simkhai in New York, Nensi Dojaka in London, and Bally in Milan, the mesh shoe trend's dominance was solidified when Chanel sent out sheer diamante booties during Paris Fashion Week's final day.
Moto Jackets
While not necessarily groundbreaking, moto jackets have undergone a style update this season. To refresh the spring and autumn staple, opt for interesting silhouettes and details (as seen at Schiaparelli) or a lighter hue like a beige or brown (Isabel Marant).