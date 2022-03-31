Where To Shop Those Utility Pants You’re Seeing Everywhere

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Corsets, girdles, chopines and hoop skirts, women's fashion has a long and woeful history of oppressing its wearers into extreme discomfort and mindboggling impracticality. The 1960s saw some progression with the rise of casual pants and shorts, but it wasn't until the 1990s arrived that we saw baggy, uber-comfy fashion reign. Of course, we've always enjoyed a bit of fun as well as the fun-ctional, but it's no wonder that these pandemic years have steered us back towards serviceable clothing, made clear with the growing popularity of utility pants.
Carpenter pants, tracksuits and cargo styles have exploded as of late, with everyone from Bella Hadid and Rihanna to Kate Middleton embracing the trend. And it's easy to see why. Comfortable, durable and versatile, utility wear has plenty to offer, with plenty of storage space in the form of pockets for 2022 necessities (face masks, hand sanitiser, etc).
Now, anyone who knows, pockets are a game-changer. Not only are women's clothes notorious for a lack of pockets, but we're even slapped with faux, decorative pockets — a concept we've never quite been able to wrap our heads around.
Luckily, that's not a problem with these pant styles. Ahead, we've rounded up some of our favourite styles on the market to kick off your autumn/winter wardrobe.