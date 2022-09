The sartorial set descended upon the streets of New York this past week to kick off the season of spring/summer 2023 shows, and as is often the case with this concrete jungle of dreams, the city did not disappoint. So good was the style at New York Fashion Week, in fact, that we're already plotting the integration of next year's trends into our current wardrobes... because whoever said that patience is a virtue clearly has never seen what Brandon Maxwell and Tom Ford can do with sequins.