The sartorial set descended upon the streets of New York this past week to kick off the season of spring/summer 2023 shows, and as is often the case with this concrete jungle of dreams, the city did not disappoint. So good was the style at New York Fashion Week, in fact, that we're already plotting the integration of next year's trends into our current wardrobes... because whoever said that patience is a virtue clearly has never seen what Brandon Maxwell and Tom Ford can do with sequins.
In addition to the display of new SS23 collections, this season was peppered with pop culture moments that'll be occupying well-deserved space in our minds for the foreseeable future. The shows began with Janet Jackson showing up to Elizabeth Taylor's former townhouse (Christian Siriano) and ended with Madonna on the former trading floor of the New York Mercantile Exchange (Tom Ford), as well as included Lil Nas X's runway debut at Coach, an IRL The Devil Wears Prada moment on the Michael Kors FROW, and a scattering of Serena Williams appearances in her post-tennis glory.
But not even one of the greatest early-2000s film throwbacks of all time could distract from the clothes themselves this season, which featured extra-long skirts that were dazzling enough to make a mermaid jealous, garments dripping in eye-catching tassels and strings, and polka dots aplenty.
As the dust begins to settle on the New York catwalks and the style stars turn their attention toward London, we've channelled our lingering excitement over it all into a roundup of the top Spring trends you can add to your shopping cart right away in time for out warmer weather.