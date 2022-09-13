The Best Street Style At New York Fashion Week Featured This Season’s Top Trends

Having kicked off on Friday, this Spring/Summer 2023 season has steadily been showcasing some of the major trends we can expect to see in the coming months. Although, as we all know by now, it isn’t just the runways that dictate what’s to come — what goes on outside of the shows is just as indicative. With fashion’s most stylish New Yorkers and visitors all in one place, it only makes sense that the street style during this week is often unparalleled.