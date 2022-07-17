The Latest Bridal Trends Include Embellished Veils & Balloon Skirts

For the past two years, bridal trends have reflected the scaled-back reality of our times, when Zoom weddings took over. From mini-dresses to bridal suits to slip dresses, bridal trends veered away from the traditional drama of wedding dress codes to match their micro-ceremonies. But it seems both brides and designers are ready to get the party started again; maximalism is back in style for 2023.
During New York Bridal Fashion Week this year, designers opted for voluminous and embellished gowns that featured long trains, dramatic veils, and tulle textiles that have become synonymous with the wedding industry. But, after two years of minimalism, expect even more opulence: Veils are now embellished with flowers and rhinestones; balloon skirts have replaced regular hemlines; and fringe details channeled the roaring '20s. There were also striking bows from brands like Honor, Sophie Et Voilà, and Nadia Manjarrez, as well as tiered ruffles that add volume to any simple dress.
Ahead, take a look at some of the biggest trends sure to be present at next year’s weddings.
Bow Details
While bows have long been a wedding staple, their triumphant comeback is marked by their dramatic opulence and versatility. Looks reflect their traditional essence with modern takes, including detachable bow trains and hair accessories.
Embellished Veils
Bridal veils have long been a solemn accessory. Now, designers are putting their focus on reimagining this traditional staple through embellishments that range from floral appliqués to heart-shaped details. It’s time to level your customisation game.
Floral Appliqués
Florals for spring can actually be groundbreaking, as bridal designers showed through floral appliqués and oversized flowers that add a romantic touch to any wedding gown. The trend is a versatile way to channel the season on your wedding day.
Balloon Skirts
While fall 2022 bridal trends promised the return of high-low skirts, for spring, designers are betting on another 2010s staple: the balloon skirt. This technique exudes opulence and volume, making it one of the most dramatic bridal trends for next spring.
Fringe
When the party comes back to our lives, so do the dance-ready embellishments. As fringe has made its mark on the spring and autumn 2022 runways, bridal designers have found ways to incorporate it into wedding gowns that range from mini-dresses to long frocks, featuring the '20s-inspired embellishment.
Ruffles
While ruffles may be more party-ready than most wedding gowns, come next spring, the otherwise nighttime embellishment is walking down the aisle. Designers bet on voluminous ruffled sleeves, as well as tiered ruffles to channel this trend, ranging from minimalist gowns to romantic frocks.
